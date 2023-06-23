Kourtney Turner Calls For Bruins To Trade For This Flames Player

NHL free agency is a week away, and the Bruins have multiple options on the table.

Boston’s brass noted there would be changes to the team for the 2023-24 season not only because of the Black and Gold’s shocking first-round exit in the Stanley Cup playoffs but also the cap situation the team faces.

Then there are the statuses of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. The Bruins assured the veteran pair would get the suitable amount of time needed to decide on their futures, but Boston also would make the appropriate moves needed.

The B’s will try to retain newcomers like Tyler Bertuzzi and Dmitry Orlov, and Boston also has other options in the trade market.

Calgary Flames forward Tyler Toffoli will be available, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. The 31-year-old does not have a desired destination and will keep an open mind, according to TSN’s Chris Johnson.

If Toffoli is dealt, it will be his fifth team in his 13-year career. He has one year left on his contract that carries a cap hit of $4.25 million on a $3.5 million base salary, according to Spotrac.

Toffoli won the 2014 Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings, and he is coming off his second gold medal with Canada after its IIHF World Championship victory. Toffoli scored 73 points with the Flames last season, including 10 power-play goals.

He would be a solid winger for Jim Montgomery’s side, which Kourtney Turner seemed to think.

“Ahem, (Bruins),” Turner quote-tweeted on the news of Toffoli’s reported availability.

Boston Red Sox slugger Justin Turner endorsed the recruitment by retweeting his wife’s tweet.

Toffoli is close friends with the Turner family during their time in Los Angeles. The Red Sox designated hitter asked fans to vote for the Flames forward into the NHL All-Star Game, and Toffoli participated in a charity hockey game for the Justin Turner Foundation.

When Turner signed with the Red Sox, Toffoli admitted he might have to join Milan Lucic, who is a free agent this summer, in becoming a Red Sox fan, per the Calgary Sun.

Toffoli has Boston roots, but it’s up to the Bruins front office to decide if he’s a fit with the team and determine how much they’re willing to give up for the forward.