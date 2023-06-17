Sometimes teams get carried away after they win a championship. That’s at least what LeBron James thought Friday.

The Denver Nuggets celebrated their first-ever NBA title this week, and Nikola Jokic stole the show at the championship parade with his wholesome nature.

Michael Malone has been in the spotlight, as well, for his digs at LeBron James. The Nuggets head coach was on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday and joked that he was going to call an end to his career, which referenced speculation on James’ possible retirement.

Prior to his introduction at the championship parade Thursday, Malone was referred to as “the Lakers daddy.”

Denver swept Los Angeles in the Western Conference finals, but it appeared to be one shot too many from the NBA champions.

“In Europe for the last past few weeks minding my business and I hear I’m on your mind that much huh?” James wrote on Instagram on Friday. “I mean I guess I see why. But Wave the flag on these lames! Please make being player cool again cause the lame machine is at an all-time high. Enjoy your light but just know I’m the SUN. I stay on forever!”

James’ post included a picture of himself at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last week, where he waved the introductory flag for the race.

“Lame machine” may or may not have some legs in the future, but if James does return, it would make the next Lakers-Nuggets matchup even more must-see TV.