A stellar performance from Brayan Bello on Sunday night helped lift the Red Sox to a series win over the Yankees.

Bello went seven strong in Boston’s 3-2 extra-innings win over New York at Yankee Stadium. The 24-year-old overcame a brutal dose of bad luck to limit the Bronx Bombers to only two runs on three hits, which marked arguably the best outing of Bello’s young Major League Baseball career to date.

The primetime showing also signaled the third straight quality start for the Red Sox. One day prior to Bello’s dazzling showcase in New York, Tanner Houck held the Yankees to only two runs across six frames, albeit in a losing effort. And after watching his teammate shine Sunday, Houck was motivated to be even better on the bump.

“It was huge for us and for the team,” Houck told reporters after Boston’s triumph. “We have to step up and mature — go deeper into games and just be better. It’s about this season and years down the road. Hopefully we’re going to be together for a long time.

“I love when Bello has a start like that because it pushes me to be better. That’s how you get better as a team.”

Houck’s next start should be this weekend when the Red Sox host the Yankees for their second series of the season. On Monday night, Houck will watch fellow starter James Paxton do battle against the Colorado Rockies in the opener at Fenway Park.