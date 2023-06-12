The Boston Red Sox kick off a six-game homestand at Fenway Park on Monday night as they welcome the Colorado Rockies for a three-game set.

The Red Sox are fresh off a series win over the New York Yankees, while the Rockies were dealt a series loss against the San Diego Padres.

Leadoff man Jarren Duran will make his second start of the season in left field for Boston, while Alex Verdugo bats second and plays right and Adam Duvall bats fifth and plays center. It will be the fourth game back for Duvall, who was dealing with a wrist injury earlier in the season.

Left-hander James Paxton will make the start for Boston, while Colorado counters with former Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold, who was traded in January. Paxton is coming off his best outing of the season when he went seven innings in a win over the Cleveland Indians last week.

Here are the starting lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Rockies game, which you can watch live on NESN. Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.

RED SOX (33-33)

Jarren Duran, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Kiké Hernández, SS

James Paxton, LHP (2-1, 3.81 ERA)

ROCKIES (27-40)

Jurickson Profar, LF

Ezequiel Tovar, SS

Ryan McMahon, 3B

Elias Diaz, C

Randal Grichuk, DH

Nolan Jones, RF

Coco Montes, 2B

Elehuris Montero, 1B

Brenton Doyle, CF

Connor Seabold, RHP (1-2, 5.10 ERA)