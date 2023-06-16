The Red Sox and Yankees face again for another weekend series, but this time at Fenway Park.

Boston can move to .500 with a win over New York, which has been inconsistent without Aaron Judge. The Red Sox hope a series win over the Bronx Bombers can get them back on track as manager Alex Cora has tried to work out the details with his roster.

Rafael Devers and Masataka Yoshida are back in the lineup after sitting out the series finale against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. They will bat third and fifth in the order, respectively.

Alex Verdugo is back in leadoff, and Adam Duvall will patrol center field. The Red Sox will oppose Domingo Germán, who earned a win over Boston last Saturday. The right-hander gave up one earned run off one hit and struck out five batters.

Tanner Houck opposed Germán and went six innings, where he gave up two runs off three hits. The 26-year-old aims to bounce back Friday.

First pitch for the first game of a three-game series is scheduled at 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN starting with pregame at 5:30.

Here are the lineups for both teams.

BOSTON RED SOX (34-35)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Triston Casas, 1B

Connor Wong, C

Pablo Reyes, SS

Tanner Houck, RHP (3-6, 5.23)

NEW YORK YANKEES (39-30)

Jake Bauers, RF

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Willie Calhoun, LF

Billy McKinney, CF

Kyle Higashioka, C

Anthony Volpe, SS

Domingo Germán, RHP (4-3, 3.49 ERA)