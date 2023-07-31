When Adam Duvall signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox, he came to Boston with a chance to be an everyday outfielder again to bounce back from an injury-ridden 2022 season.

The 34-year-old took just two games to have a signature moment in Boston with a walk-off homer, his second of the day, in an early-April 9-8 comeback win over Baltimore.

Duvall crushed pitching throughout the opening month with a .483 batting average and a 1.668 OPS with four home runs in April. The outfielder then sustained a wrist injury at the height of his hot stretch that kept him out until early June.

During his absence, Jarren Duran turned into the capable young player the Red Sox hoped would develop. Upon his return, the young Duran kept control of his spot as Duvall struggled coming back from the wrist injury.

Heading into the All-Star break, Duvall’s future sparked rumors around the league. Since the resumption following the break, the veteran outfielder found his swing once again.

Entering play on Sunday, Duvall went 10-37 with a pair of home runs in his first 11 games since the All-Star break.

The Red Sox lineup continues to reshuffle with new combinations as young left-handed bats will not face as many lefties, giving Duvall a chance to for consistent playing time to shuffle with Duran and Alex Verdugo.

Duvall added another home run on Sunday that cut the San Francisco lead in half at the time. While his fit was questioned as the Red Sox watched their growing quantity of outfielders break out in 2023, the off-season acquisition remains as valuable as ever for Boston.

When he’s healthy, Duvall has worked his way into a bounce-back season in a smaller sample size in 2023, posting an .852 OPS as a productive right-handed bat in the lineup.

As the Red Sox continue to fight their way into an American League wild card spot, Adam Duvall should continue to be a major factor in the push for the postseason.