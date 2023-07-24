Adam Duvall Not Paying Attention To Trade Speculation Before Deadline

Adam Duvall isn’t paying attention to outside noise, despite being so well-versed with Major League Baseball’s trade deadline.

“It’s one of those things,” Duvall told reporters Sunday night after the Boston Red Sox earned a series-clinching victory over the New York Mets, per MassLive’s Sean McAdam.

Duvall has been traded ahead of the deadline three times in his career.

“I’ve never signed a multi-year deal, so I’m not ignorant to it,” Duvall told McAdam. “I know there’s always talk. But I really try and stay focused on what I’m trying to do here, and that’s helping this ballclub win.”

Duvall added: “Honestly, I’ve heard people talk, but I haven’t read anything. I try and stay away from it. Because there’s always going to be noise, there’s always going to be something distracting you. I truly believe that, you know what, I can show up today and help the team win.”

Duvall is playing out the one-year, $7 million deal he signed with Boston this offseason. The 34-year-old was one of the best hitters in baseball over the first eight games of the season before suffering a wrist injury that sidelined him for two months.

It took time for Duvall to find his rhythm, but he’s increased his average (.233) and OPS (.692) since the start of July with a pair of home runs and nine RBIs.

Duvall is hoping to stay in Boston, where he’s enjoyed the clubhouse and believes the Red Sox are playing their best baseball. Boston now is only two games back of the final American League wild-card spot.

“I enjoy showing up with this group of guys every day and I feel like we’re playing really good baseball right now,” Duvall told reporters, per MassLive. “I don’t have any control over (what happens), but like I said, I enjoy showing up with this group every single day. It’s been fun to watch guys get better, watch guys get acclimated. We’re really trending in the right direction.”

Duvall’s sentiments are similar to that of teammate James Paxton. The Red Sox left-hander is employing tunnel vision as he remains focused on helping the team win ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.