Shohei Ohtani could be on his way out of Los Angeles, and the Angels must decide what their strategy will be at the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The Angels are five games out in the American League wild-card race as teams prepare for the second half of the season Friday. Mike Trout leads a long list of starters on the injured list, and Los Angeles is on pace to miss its ninth consecutive postseason.

The race for Ohtani in free agency this offseason will be massive, and the 29-year-old could sign a $600 million contract when all is said and done. The Angels would be wise to deal Ohtani before the trade deadline so they don’t lose a generational star without an optimistic future for their fan base.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal assessed Friday that Los Angeles has a 10.9% chance of making the playoffs. He made it clear it should be sellers at the deadline and noted how even “low-revenue teams” could make a run at Ohtani.

Story continues below advertisement

“Barring a public declaration from (Arte) Moreno, which is highly unlikely, the intrigue surrounding Ohtani likely will continue right up until the deadline,” Rosenthal wrote. “Starting Aug. 1, Ohtani will be owed exactly $10 million in salary. If the Angels make him available, even low-revenue teams would figure to enter the mix.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees have been heavily linked to Ohtani since they have the capital to retain the star. But the Boston Red Sox could be in the mix for Ohtani, too, if they ultimately look to make a splash.

If Ohtani does become available come Aug. 1, this season’s trade deadline would be perhaps the most memorable in baseball history.