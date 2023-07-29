The Boston Red Sox got their first up-close look at the two pitchers they acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the trade of Kiké Hernández.

Right-handers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman made their organizational debut with Triple-A Worcester on Friday night, each pitching an inning of relief against the Rochester Red Wings.

Hagenman, who is the less touted of the two hurlers, fared a little better than Robertson as Hagenman didn’t allow a hit or a walk while recording a strikeout in his lone inning of work. Robertson allowed two hits, one of which was a solo home run, and tallied a strikeout as well in his frame.

Of the two relievers, it is only Robertson who has big league experience. The 24-year-old earned a call up this season after starring with the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate. Robertson made nine appearances with the Dodgers, surrendering seven runs in 10 1/3 innings while registering 13 strikeouts.

It’s clear the Red Sox want both Robertson and Hagenman to get more seasoning in Triple-A for the time being as manager Alex Cora told reporters prior to Friday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants that newly acquired reliever Mauricio Llovera will be activated for Saturday’s contest. Llovera had a 1.59 ERA in five appearances this season with the Giants.

Robertson and Hagenman will provide pitching depth for now and with strong performances with Worcester, it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if one or both of them earn a September call up.