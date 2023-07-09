For a long stretch of the game it looked like the Oakland Athletics were going to steal a win at Fenway Park, but in the second half of the match the Red Sox offense came alive and scored three consecutive runs in order to take a 4-3 win over the A’s.

Adam Duvall got the bats going as he launched a solo-homerun over the Green Monster in the bottom of the 6th before Christian Arroyo knocked in the tying run that same inning.

Masataka Yoshida was the hero for the Sox after slamming a solo homerun into the Monster seats in the bottom of the 8th to give Boston a 4-3 lead late in the game.

Kenley Jansen came on in the 9th to close out the game, his 19th save of the season and the Red Sox fifth straight win as they enter the All-Star break 48-43, and now sit just two games back from the final American League Wildcard spot.

