The Boston Red Sox regained momentum following a series win over the New York Mets at Fenway Park over the weekend.

With eight days to go until the trade deadline, optimism is creeping back towards the ballclub that sits just two games out of a wild card spot.

On Monday’s episode of MLB Central on MLB Network, analyst Mark DeRosa praised Chaim Bloom for finding compatibility in the roster.

“You can’t just amass talent and throw it out on the field,” DeRosa said. “There has to be some form of chemistry.”

DeRosa added that Bloom’s vision took time to grow. With the growth of young players such as Jarren Duran and Triston Casas, the future is beginning to develop.

“Maybe he’s starting to put together some building blocks to the future,” Bloom said. “Maybe this is the year you can start to imagine a little bit.”

DeRosa had some fun during the segment, referring to the new Red Sox core as the “Legion of Bloom.” The segment featured a graphically designed Duran, Casas, Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida, Brayan Bello and Connor Wong all working out in the virtual gym.

