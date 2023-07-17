Ex-NFL Exec Believes DeAndre Hopkins Made Mistake Passing On Patriots

One could argue — and some have — the New England Patriots dropped the ball by not signing DeAndre Hopkins in NFL free agency.

But perhaps Hopkins made a mistake, as well, as he’s not exactly going to the best situation, whereas he might’ve been set up for success in Foxboro.

Former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum explained Monday, one day after Hopkins reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Tennessee Titans, the All-Pro wide receiver would’ve been better off joining Bill Belichick and company.

“I think he should’ve signed with the New England Patriots because he would’ve been the best player on a team that could’ve won the AFC East and even more, guys, had he gone there,” Tannenbaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “So, to me, I understand you want to go where the money is, but at the end of the day, as a wide receiver signing in July, guys, if you sign with the best opportunity, that puts you in a great place for March of 2024, where he could’ve been the preeminent wide receiver (available in free agency) — maybe even in front of Odell Beckham Jr.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, he would’ve been the focal point of a New England Patriot offense that should be better with Bill O’Brien and a great defense. I understand why he followed the money, but the better football opportunity was in New England.”

The Patriots’ offense was a mess last season with Matt Patricia calling the plays, but Bill O’Brien’s return as New England’s offensive coordinator should do wonders for third-year quarterback Mac Jones and his supporting cast.

Of course, that supporting cast would’ve looked much stronger with Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, in tow. But clearly, the Patriots didn’t want to overexert themselves financially for Hopkins, which could be an indication of how Belichick feels about the other receivers on New England’s roster, including second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton.

“When Coach Belichick has a belief in players, he’s going to put a value on them, and obviously he didn’t want to extend to get DeAndre Hopkins, even though I think he would’ve been hugely consequential to Mac Jones’ development,” Tannenbaum said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots finished with an 8-9 record in 2022, missing the AFC playoffs for the second time in three years since Tom Brady’s departure.