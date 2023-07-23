The Boston Red Sox have now signed 15 of the organization’s first 16 selections in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Boston announced Sunday afternoon it had signed two additional players: 11th-rounder Nelly Taylor and 19th-rounder Stanley Tucker. Both outfielders are scheduled to report to Fort Myers, Fla., as announced by Red Sox director of amateur scouting Devin Pearson.

The signings of Taylor and Tucker mean the Red Sox have signed 18 of the 22 players they selected. You can check out Boston’s full list of selections here.

Taylor is a product of Polk State College and was selected No. 328 overall. He previously committed to play at Florida State after two seasons at Polk State. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound left-handed hitter was named a first-team All-Suncoast Conference selection and Suncoast Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Tucker was selected No. 568 overall after he appeared in 20 games for the Texas A&M Aggies.