Red Sox Starter Had Chilling Viewpoint Of Game-Winning Play

Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford earned his third win of the season Saturday, watching Alex Verdugo throw Bo Bichette out at home plate to secure a thrilling 7-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

On TV… he watched it on TV.

“I was watching it unfold,” Crawford said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I knew that ball was hit hard and (Verdugo) needed to make a good throw. Dugie did that. He put it right on the money. I think Bichette, he hesitated, but he was out either way. It’s kind of a roller coaster of emotions there, but glad Dugie made the good throw and we got him out.”

The play was obviously exciting, but not enough to draw a strong reaction out of the 27-year-old — who was in the Red Sox clubhouse during the final inning.

Story continues below advertisement

“No, no. I was in the cold tub so my body was a little stiff,” Crawford said when asked of his reaction.

“I was in the cold tub so my body was a little stiff.” Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford

Why did Crawford need early treatment on Canada Day? Well, he was on the receiving end of a wicked comebacker that careened off him during the fifth inning. Luckily for the Red Sox, it caught him in the perfect spot.

“It’s the left hand. We’re good,” Crawford said. “Left hand is kind of irrelevant. As long as it doesn’t affect the right hand, we’ll be fine.”

Story continues below advertisement

Boston can ill-afford to lose another starting pitcher, especially one going as good as Crawford. The crafty right hander went 5 2/3 innings on Saturday, allowing two earned runs and striking out five. His ERA is down to 3.92 on the season after a round first few starts.