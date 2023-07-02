The Boston Red Sox grabbed another win over the Blue Jays on Sunday, and completed their second sweep against Toronto this season.

A big part of the offensive momentum tonight was Red Sox third baseman, Rafael Devers. He went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs batted in.

In his past seven games, Devers has two homers, six RBIs, and a .400 batting average

Now 7-0 against the Blue Jays this season, the Red Sox are that much closer to contending for a wild-card spot. All they need to do is keep up the momentum on offense and rake in the wins.