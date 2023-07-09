The Red Sox will try to complete a three-game sweep of the Athletics on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Boston will start the series finale against Oakland with a new-looking battery. Tayler Scott, who the Red Sox acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 22, will be the opener for the home nine after making his Boston debut Tuesday. The 31-year-old right-hander will be caught by Jorge Alfaro, who’s set to make his first Red Sox start after rejoining the organization Thursday.

Other Boston lineup notes for Sunday include the returns of Masataka Yoshida and Adam Duvall, who will serve as the club’s designated hitter and right fielder, respectively. Alex Verdugo, Jarren Duran and Triston Casas, meanwhile, will start the matinee matchup on the bench.

Here are the full lineups for the Red Sox-A’s finale:

RED SOX (47-43)

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Justin Turner, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, RF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Jorge Alfaro, C

Kiké Hernández, CF

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Yu Chang, SS

Tayler Scott, RHP (0-0. 7.71 ERA)

ATHLETICS (25-66)

Tony Kemp, 2B

Ryan Noda, 1B

Seth Brown, LF

Brent Rooker, DH

JJ Bleday, CF

Cody Thomas, RF

Manny Piña, C

Jace Peterson, 3B

Tyler Wade, SS

JP Sears, LHP (1-6, 4.09 ERA)