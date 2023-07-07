BOSTON — The Red Sox swapped backup catchers Thursday when Boston signed veteran backstop Jorge Alfaro to a one-year contract.

Alfaro was last with the Colorado Rockies after being granted his release by the Red Sox on June 1.

“It’s been a crazy month,” Alfaro said before the Red Sox faced the Texas Rangers on Thursday night. “Opted out with Boston and flying around the country. I got a little frustrated with the situation and all that because that was the first time that happened to me and I had to deal with it. But I’m happy to be back and I want to give 100% to the team and help them do what I can.”

Before his release, Alfaro appeared in 43 games for Triple-A Worcester, slashing .320/.367/.520 with a .887 OPS.

“We like his bat,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “I think, behind the plate, he made some progress in spring training and we felt good in Worcester. We saw this window now to get him here.”

With Reese McGuire on the injured list, Cora noted that Alfaro adds versatility to the Red Sox. McGuire has been out since June 22 when he injured his right oblique muscle and just started throwing Wednesday.

“To get (Alfaro) here will be good,” Cora said. “We can use him as a pinch-hitter late in games against lefties. He can play first. He’s a good athlete. I’m glad he’s here.”

Alfaro acknowledged that while he didn’t struggle offensively in spring training or with the WooSox, his defense needs some work.

“You always want to get better as a player,” Alfaro said. “I always have a problem or something I have to fix on my defense. But I like to work and if it’s going to make me better, I’m not afraid to do it. I’m not going to waste time. I’m going to work and try to get better.”

To make room for Alfaro, the Red Sox designated Caleb Hamilton for assignment. Hamilton played four games for Boston during his call up.