The Red Sox are on the clock, left with just a few days before the Aug. 1 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Entering its series against the San Francisco Giants, Boston has gone 14-5 to become the hottest team in the league this month. Most importantly, the Red Sox are keeping their playoff hopes alive, well-positioned to make a late-season wild card push in the American League with plenty of games left scheduled.

However, the big question remains: will Boston be active before the deadline arrives?

“I believe so,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Friday, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. “Some people might not agree with the way we’re gonna get better but we will. We’re trying to improve and I think we have a good baseball team. We get one of our best players in the coming weeks. And also three pitchers.”

Boston has shown an immense amount of resilience, overcoming injuries to some of its big-name contributors (Chris Sale and Trevor Story) while holding down the fort upon their impending returns. The return dates aren’t set, as is the case for several other roster members, but the Red Sox have assured that the innings will count by the time they’re back on the field and ready to go.

It’s unknown whether or not the front office will look to add any further depth. Most recently, the Red Sox pulled off two trades, acquiring pitchers Mauricio Llovera, Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman in deals with the Giants and Dodgers, respectively.

If the month of July is any indicator, maybe the Red Sox don’t need a big splash to slip into the postseason bracket.