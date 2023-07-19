The New England Patriots could add to their offense prior to opening training camp on July 26.

In missing out on DeAndre Hopkins, New England has reportedly shifted its focus on the free agent running back market. The Patriots are expected to rely heavily on Rhamondre Stevenson, but don’t have much behind him in terms of a proven commodity at the position, which is why they spent Wednesday working out running backs.

Leonard Fournette reportedly took another trip to New England, with former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson joining him, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Henderson is more of a bruising back than anyone currently on the Patriots roster. He stands at 5-foot-8 and weighs 208 pounds, which served him well during his four seasons as the Rams’ backup running back. Henderson started his career as the No. 2 behind Todd Gurley and Cam Akers, but was Los Angeles’ starter when healthy during their Super Bowl LVI run in 2021-22 — losing reps to Sony Michel during the middle of the season.

Henderson has been hampered by injuries, playing in 50 of a possible 66 games in his regular-season career. The Rams eventually cut bait with him midway through the 2022 season, with the Jacksonville Jaguars picking him up and dropping him over the course of a two-week stretch in early December.

The 25-year-old averaged 4.4 yards per carry over the first four years of his career, totaling 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground and adding 66 catches for 474 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

The Patriots’ current running back room includes Stevenson, Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris, Ty Montgomery and J.J. Taylor.