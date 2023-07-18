Patriots Reportedly ‘Kicking Tires’ On Running Back Depth

The New England Patriots lost out in the great DeAndre Hopkins race of 2023, with the former All-Pro receiver agreeing to a two-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.

But that doesn’t mean they’re out of the running to add an offensive playmaker before the start of training camp.

Those who follow New England closely placed their eggs in the Hopkins’ basket and were quite disappointed when he passed the Patriots over, but have quickly been able to shift their focus toward another star free agent: Dalvin Cook. The Patriots have suddenly become the favorite to land the four-time Pro Bowler, and while that might be due to delusion among fans in New England, the organization is reportedly looking to add a running back to its ranks.

“They are kicking the tires on running back depth after James Robinson was released,” Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reported Monday on the “Pats Interference” podcast. “I think they look at that as a potential area of need, where they’ve got Rhamondre Stevenson and the two rookies from last year, Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris. They’ve got Ty Montgomery and J.J. Taylor, but they do need depth at that position.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think they acknowledge that and they have been kicking the tires on depth at running back. I’m not sure if Dalvin Cook is one of those guys, I haven’t specifically heard that but it would not surprise me if there was a running back signing over the next week, week and a half. They do look at that as an area for a potential upgrade.”

“It would not surprise me if there was a running back signing over the next week, week and a half.” Doug Kyed on the New England Patriots

The Patriots already have a budding star in Stevenson, but their depth at running back falls off a cliff when it comes to proven commodities. Strong and Harris played sparing roles during their respective rookie seasons in 2022, while Montgomery is coming off a significant injury and Taylor has been stuck on the practice squad for nearly his entire career.

That’s why the links to Cook, who very well could be an expensive addition, make sense. New England can’t afford to roll the dice and enter the season leaning on Stevenson as much as it did in 2022 without a backup plan.

Story continues below advertisement

That backup plan doesn’t have to revolve around Cook, however.

The free agent market is full of capable bodies, who would all come at with a cheaper price tag than Cook. Ezekiel Elliott is on the down swing, but is still valuable in the red zone and short-yardage situations. J.D. McKissic could play a similar role to that of Montgomery should the Patriots look to buy insurance for him, while Kareem Hunt provides value in a No. 2 role.

There are plenty of available options for the Patriots to explore, with a move seeming more likely by the day.