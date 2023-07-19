The Red Sox are red-hot to start July and sit within striking distance of jumping into a playoff spot. As a result, Boston very well could seek external additions at the trade deadline to help bolster a potential playoff push.

In the midst of a tough season in a highly competitive National League West division, the Colorado Rockies could potentially become a seller in the coming weeks. Specifically, the Rockies have an arsenal of bullpen arms who may be on the move.

Adding another right-handed reliever makes sense for the Red Sox, so Colorado may be the trade partner to pursue.

Here are three Rockies players that the Red Sox could attempt to acquire if Colorado hosts a fire sale.

Justin Lawrence

This Colorado right-hander is having a breakout campaign in 2023 with an electric arsenal of pitches, including a sweeper with an average of 14.4 inches of vertical break. Through 40 games this season, Lawrence is 3-3 with a 2.63 ERA including five saves with 50 strikeouts in 48.0 innings.

Lawrence is dependable in late-game situations and his sinker-slider combination consistently keeps hitters off balance with big-time movement. He offers an incredibly intriguing bullpen combination alongside Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen as a potential trio to shut down games.

Lawrence still has two seasons of pre-arbitration control, so it would be interesting to see what Colorado asks for in return.

Daniel Bard

As rumors have existed in the past, a potential reunion with Daniel Bard makes sense to fill another spot for a right-handed reliever in late-game situations. Bard has had a career revival with the Rockies and continues his success in 2023.

The right-hander is 3-1 with a 2.20 ERA across 31 appearances. Bard’s FIP (fielding independent pitching) is nearly three points higher than his strong 2022 season with Colorado (1.79 ERA, 2.86 FIP), but Bard has still been more than dependable this season.

The 38-year-old would present quite the storyline if a return to the Red Sox is in the cards.

Jake Bird

Bird offers a third option for right-handed relief help in a durable season thus far for Colorado. Bird is 2-1 with a 3.70 ERA in 43 appearances in 2023. His 56.0 innings have made him a consistent arm out of the Colorado bullpen. Bird throws strikes with 52 strikeouts to just 19 walks on the season.

The 27-year-old relies heavily on his sinker, throwing the pitch 62 percent of the time to offer a different style of a potential right-handed leverage reliever out of the bullpen for the Red Sox.