Trevor Story continues to creep closer to a return to the Boston Red Sox, though that’s not where he’ll first represent the organization this season.

Story, who continues to recover from elbow surgery in January, is expected to make a minor league rehab assignment in the near future.

Speaking with reporters last Wednesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn’t want to put an exact timetable on the return. Story, though, told reporters Sunday before Boston’s series finale against the Oakland Athletics that he is looking to start a rehab assignment soon after the MLB All-Star break, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

The Red Sox return from the All-Star break Friday against the Chicago Cubs. Both Triple-A Worcester and Double-A Portland will start the unofficial second half of their season the same day, though both clubs will be on the road.

Story’s sentiments Sunday are similar to what he told MassLive’s Christopher Smith last week.

“It’s coming soon,” Story told Smith on Wednesday. “Realistically, I see myself playing in the big leagues in August. To shoot around mid-August would be great. Obviously this is a live thing so you can’t live and die by the timeline. But yeah, I think go on a rehab assignment, get some at-bats, get my timing underneath me and spend as long as I need down there to feel good enough to come back.”