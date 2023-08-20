Alex Cora was forced to make an adjustment to the Red Sox lineup card before Saturday’s first pitch at Yankee Stadium.

Initially slated to bat fifth and play first base against the New York Yankees, Triston Casas was pulled from Boston’s starting nine due to a tooth infection. The late scratch prompted Cora and company to employ a tactic it recently had been avoiding: playing Justin Turner in the field. The 38-year-old infielder has been dealing with a heel injury since the end of July.

Fortunately for Casas and the Red Sox, it does not sound like the blossoming first baseman will be out of action for very long.

“He got drained. He had to go to the hospital,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “Everything is OK. Hopefully, he’ll be available Monday.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox fared well in Casas’ first complete game off since July 9. On the strength of three home runs, including a Luis Urías grand slam, Boston secured a series win over its fiercest rival with an 8-1 triumph in the Bronx.

Cora’s club will try to earn a sweep of the Yankees on Sunday afternoon. NESN’s complete coverage of the finale begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.