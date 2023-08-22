Bill Belichick Heaps Praise On Overlooked Patriots Running Back

Is this the year that J.J. Taylor finally finds a consistent role with the Patriots?

The 5-foot-6 running back first joined New England as an undrafted rookie in 2020 and showed immediate promise. Then-Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears even compared Taylor to Dion Lewis.

But Taylor has been in Foxboro purgatory ever since, yo-yoing between New England’s active roster and practice squad for three seasons. However, it seems like Taylor shows well whenever he gets an opportunity, with his speed and jitterbug-like moves as a ball carrier often standing out.

That trend continued last Saturday night, when Taylor racked up 56 all-purpose hards in the Patriots’ abbreviated preseason win over the Packers in Green Bay. Most importantly, Taylor demonstrated improved ability in pass protection — and Bill Belichick noticed.

“J.J. has just gotten better every year,” the Patriots head coach said Monday morning in a video call. “He works extremely hard. Very diligent guy. Had a couple good things in pass protection, which with his size is always a little bit of a challenge, but he’s a tough kid and strong for his size. So, that’s an area that he’s really grown in and just in general in the passing game.”

Belichick also was impressed with the open-field elusiveness shown by Taylor, who typically plays bigger than his size.

“I thought he did a good job with the screens and some of the catch-and-run opportunities,” Belichick said. “He’s always been a good ball carrier and physical runner for his size. I mean he’s not little — he’s short, but he’s a thick, strong kid.”

The 25-year-old Taylor only was active for 12 games over his first three seasons with the Patriots, totaling just 52 rushes for 156 yards to go along with six catches for 20 yards. If he wants to earn a roster spot — and playing time — on a team that already includes Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott and a pair of second-year draft picks, Taylor will need to contribute in other areas, like special teams.

“His versatility, handling punts, playing on the kickoff team, playing on all three downs offensively, his versatility, he wasn’t able to do that three years ago,” Belichick said. “So, his versatility and his overall skill in the passing game, both of those have improved.”

We’ll learn Taylor’s fate next Tuesday when the Patriots trim their roster down to 53. For what it’s worth, we currently project the Arizona product to not make the team.