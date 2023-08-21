It would have been easy for Bill Belichick to sidestep a question about the ceremony the Patriots will hold for Tom Brady next month.

That ceremony is taking place at New England’s regular-season opener, after all, and Belichick’s main focus that day will be finding a way to defeat the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. Some variation of, “Yeah, I appreciate Tom, but really more focused on the game,” would have been unsurprising and on-brand.

But that’s not the approach Belichick took Monday.

The head coach was willing during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” to speak at length about Brady and his impending return to Foxboro, Mass., saying a one-night celebration isn’t nearly enough to honor the former quarterback for all he accomplished during his legendary New England career.

“I’ve spoken to Tom a couple of times,” Belichick said. “I always look forward to talking to Tom, and what a great experience and opportunity it was for me to coach Tom. I have tremendous appreciation for everything he did for me, did for our team, everything he gave us.

“I look forward to seeing him. Sounds like he’s moving on to a very successful career in broadcasting and whatever else he decides to do. He’s a pretty talented guy. I’m sure he’ll do well in whatever he chooses to do, whatever area that is. So I look forward to seeing him, and I’m sure there will be a lot of excitement at the game, in the stands, as there should be.

“He’s done an awful lot for this organization, for this franchise, for this city, the National Football League. One night’s really not enough — anywhere close to being enough — for the appreciation for what Tom deserves.”

Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, then a seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before retiring from the NFL in February. The 46-year-old played 20 of his 23 seasons in New England and recently said he’s excited to return.

“Obviously, I want to go back there and see the fans,” Brady said in a June interview with ESPN. “I want to see my teammates. I went back there one time; it was in an opposing uniform, which was a different type of welcoming, although people were very polite, and I had a great experience. But I’ll be able to go back there in a different frame of mind and a less competitive frame of mind. And I’m always pulling for the Patriots. It’s been a great organization. I’ve got so many friends there still. My kids were born in Boston. I have so many incredible memories of my time there, and it’s a great gesture by the organization.”

Belichick reiterated what he’s stated multiple times in recent years: that he believes he had the privilege of coaching the best offensive, defensive and special teams players in NFL history in Brady, Lawrence Taylor and Matthew Slater, respectively.

“I feel pretty lucky as a coach,” Belichick said on WEEI. “Great players make great coaches, and I’ve been very fortunate. There’s been a lot of great players along the way. I’m not taking anything away from anybody else. But those three are special.”

Belichick was asked whether Brady deserves a statue at Gillette Stadium. He laughed.

“Give him whatever you want. Yeah,” the coach said.

The Patriots have yet to announce details for Brady’s ceremony, which is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 9.