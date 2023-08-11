FOXBORO, Mass. — Tyquan Thornton is starting to stack success after a rough start to his second Patriots training camp.

The 23-year-old receiver had his best practice of camp on Tuesday and followed it up with a strong showing in limited action Thursday night. Thornton’s 27-yard catch on a first-quarter throw from Bailey Zappe was a top highlight from New England’s preseason loss to the Houston Texans. The play even drew strong reactions from a pair of Patriots legends.

“It definitely felt good,” Thornton said of the play. “Been emphasizing making good catches, so it feels really good to see that play come alive.”

But Thornton still has much to work on. Just ask Bill Belichick.

“All the things that a good receiver needs to do,” Belichick said Monday morning when asked to share teaching points for the 2022 second-round pick. “Releases, route technique, understanding coverage, obviously catching and protecting the ball, just all the receiver fundamentals. Nothing special that probably every other receiver hasn’t needed to do.

At times, Thornton still plays like a very raw, unpolished receiver. He looks more like an ultra-fast athlete being asked to play wideout than someone with a natural feel for the position. So, the Patriots can’t necessarily coach him the same way they would rookie standout Demario Douglas.

“He has his own playing style that’s a little bit unique to him,” Belichick said of Thornton. “Each guy has their own unique playing style they need to be able to work with. But, the fundamentals of receiving are the fundamentals of receiving.”

Thornton still has a long way to go and a lot to prove before he can be a trusted weapon in New England’s office. Hopefully, he can use Thursday night’s catch — honestly, maybe the best in-game catch of his career — as a springboard to more late-summer success.

He and the Patriots will return to the field next week, when they also will travel to Green Bay for a pair of joint practices and a preseason matchup with the Packers.