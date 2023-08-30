Tyreek Hill is never one to shy away from talking trash, and he chose to target Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday.

The latest episode of “Hard Knocks” featured Rodgers playing in the New York Jets’ preseason finale against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. A clip went viral where defensive lineman Jihad Ward gave Rodgers a late push, which the four-time MVP was not happy with. Rodgers yelled, “I don’t even know who you are,” and Ward yelled the same thing back. The star quarterback didn’t take too kindly to Ward’s actions and threw a touchdown to Garrett Wilson on the next play.

“Don’t poke the bear,” Rodgers told Ward after he threw the touchdown, per a clip shared by the NFL.

Well, Hill didn’t seem to get the memo, or the Miami Dolphins wide receiver simply just wanted to cause a ruckus on social media.

“I’m with Jihad Ward who is number 8 for the jets,” Hill posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The Dolphins don’t play the Jets until Week 12, but fans have another game to pencil in following potential bulletin-board material with Sean Payton criticizing Nathaniel Hackett, and a Jets coach mocking the New England Patriots’ “do your job” mantra.