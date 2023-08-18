ESPN Analysts Weigh In On Best Celtics Matchups Following Schedule Release

The NBA regular-season schedule launched Thursday, and the Boston Celtics are set to begin their 2023-24 campaign on Oct. 25 on the road against the New York Knicks.

The schedule release has left many trying to decide on their favorite matchups, and ESPN surveyed its NBA analysts with questions regarding key games of the upcoming season.

When asked “The Christmas game you can’t wait to watch,” Jamal Collier responded with “Celtics at Lakers.”

“It’s the marquee rivalry. Another Christmas game for LeBron [James]. The star power,” Collier added. “Both teams enter the season as contenders. This will be the must-see game of the day.”

The analysts were also asked, “What regular-season game is an early NBA Finals matchup,” Kevin Pelton replied with the Denver Nuggets at Celtics game on Jan. 19.

“At this point, the defending champs are the safest bet to win the West,” Pelton said. “Despite some concern about how Boston will handle the loss of (Marcus) Smart, it’s my pick to come out of the East.”

Tim Bontemps agreed with Pelton on the Denver matchup.

“This feels like a pick by default. Milwaukee has injury and age questions (as does Boston), while Miami and Philadelphia are in flux because of the (Damian) Lillard and [James] Harden situations,” Bontemps said. “And, out West, while Denver took at least a slight step back this offseason, I don’t think the contenders closed the gap.

“By the time this game rolls around, we’ll have a good sense of where both sides are, and whether they’re still the favorites.”

Bontemps’ reunion he’s most excited for is Marcus Smart’s return to Boston on Feb. 4, following a blockbuster three-team trade this offseason that sent the veteran guard to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Smart’s absence won’t be the only thing different on Boston’s bench, as the team brought in a series of new assistant coaches and added center Kristaps Porzingis, while also dealing Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks.

“Smart was the heart and soul of the Celtics virtually from the day he arrived in Beantown nine years ago,” Bontemps said. “Now, he’ll be welcomed back as a member of the Grizzlies, and the Celtics will undoubtedly be ready to celebrate Smart’s return to TD Garden.”

Mark your calendars for the aforementioned games, as it’ll be interesting to see how these matchups pan out.