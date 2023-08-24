FOXBORO, Mass. — Perhaps someday Bill Belichick will air a standup special on Netflix, and we all can see for ourselves just how funny he is. Until then, we’ll just have to take his players’ word for it.

Early in training camp, Patriots receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said Belichick had surprised him by showing a lighter side rarely seen by the public. And Ezekiel Elliott shared a similar sentiment during his first news conference since signing a one-year contract with New England.

“You know, he’s a great coach,” Elliott said when asked about his new head coach. “He’s a funny guy. He demands excellence of this team and he knows how to get it out of you.”

Elliott and Smith-Schuster hardly are the first players to remark on Belichick’s humor. In fact, it’s become commonplace for new Patriots players to share that observation about the NFL’s most infamous curmudgeon.

Story continues below advertisement

With training camp now over, Belichick and the rest of the Patriots will be all business in the days and weeks ahead. They’ll travel to Tennessee on Thursday ahead of Friday night’s preseason game against the Titans, then begin preparations for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.