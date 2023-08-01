After signing with New England, JuJu Smith-Schuster said the presence of Bill Belichick was one of his top reasons for joining the Patriots.

So far, mingling with Belichick has met the veteran receiver’s expectations — and perhaps exceeded them.

Following Monday’s training camp practice, Smith-Schuster was asked for insight into something he’s learned about his new head coach that he wasn’t expecting. New England’s top free agency acquisition shared something that myriad Patriots newcomers have shared over the years.

“The dude actually has a funny personality,” Smith-Schuster said during a SiriusXM NFL Radio appearance. “Like, of course, when you’re not on the team, you’re not in the building with him, it’s a lot different. Just being around him lately … he’s actually funny. He loves the jokes, he loves to play around.

“But there’s also a time where it’s time to be serious, time to turn it on and do your job. And that’s something that’s perceived different outside the locker room than being in the locker room.”

.@TeamJuJu on what he's learned about Bill Belichick since joining the @Patriots



"He's actually funny….he loves the jokes, he loves to play around"#NFLTrainingCamp I #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/KeYK6TBrCT — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 31, 2023

Smith-Schuster missed the bulk of spring practices while battling a knee injury. But the 26-year-old was a full participant in New England’s first five training camp practices, looking increasingly comfortable in each one.

However, neither Smith-Schuster nor any of the Patriots’ top receivers did much over the first week, as the offense clearly lagged behind the defense. In fact, you could argue that sixth-round rookie receiver Demario Douglas outshined all of his veteran teammates.