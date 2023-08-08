Tom Brady rang in his 46th year on a high note, and Gisele Bündchen was happy to hear about it.

Brady celebrated his birthday in Africa last week alongside his children. The future Hall of Fame quarterback on Tuesday shared photos from the “incredible trip,” which provided Brady with “time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings.” Also within the post, the seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a pair of quotes that will serve as pillars in his “journey of life.”

The thoughtful post elicited a response from Bündchen, Brady’s ex-wife, who dropped a folded hands emoji in the comment section. This was a continuation of the norm for the renowned supermodel, who has publicly shown support for Brady since their divorce was finalized last October.

More trips abroad likely are in store for Brady’s immediate future, including a potential trek across the pond to visit the English football club he now owns in part. The legendary quarterback would be wise to fulfill his travel desires before his FOX analyst job starts eating up a good deal of his time.