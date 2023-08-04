The Red Sox are facing a crucial homestand after a disappointing 2-4 road trip.

With Boston sitting just two games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the final American League wild card spot, the 10-game homestand can make or break their season and it all starts with a three-game series against Toronto.

That means the Red Sox have the chance of gaining traction in the wild care race or falling deeper into the abyss when they host their division rival on Friday night at Fenway Park.

Boston has been successful against Toronto this season, taking all seven of the meetings between the two clubs and the Red Sox outscoring the Blue Jays 49-29. They last met on July 2 and both teams have gone on a tear — Boston went 14-9 to Toronto’s 15-10. It’s worth noting, the Blue Jays lost a 6-1 decision to the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

If the Red Sox can take over sole possession of the last wild card spot they have the opportunity to put some distance between themselves, Toronto and the New York Yankees (2 1/2 games back) when they host the Kansas City Royals in a four-game set.

Boston has yet to face Kansas City this season, but the Royals, 35-75, are in last place in the AL Central and are only ahead of the Oakland Athletics for last place in the American League. That series is followed by three games against the Detroit Tigers who the Red Sox swept in April.

Boston has had success at home, going 30-23 so far this season under the lights at Fenway, and Red Sox skipper Alex Cora will have some tough decisions when it comes to the lineup with Trevor Story close to returning and with the pitching rotation as Chris Sale continues his rehab assignments in Triple-A Worcester.

Regardless of which lineup takes the field or which pitcher takes the mound, all 10 games at Fenway are winnable, so it’s imperative the Red Sox turn their recent struggles around and play some of their best baseball during the homestand or it could end any hope of making the postseason.