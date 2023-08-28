The Indianapolis Colts reportedly gave star running back Jonathan Taylor until Tuesday to find a trade partner, and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport believes the self-created deadline will be met.

Rapoport, while appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Monday, said there is “real interest” in Taylor and labeled the Miami Dolphins as a team “in the mix” for the 2021 First Team All-Pro.

“There is real interest. To me, at this point, I would say it’s probably more likely that he gets traded than he stays,” Rapoport told McAfee. “I think the Colts are going to have enough to where they are going to be able to trade him.”

Miami has been speculated to be among the potential landing spots for Taylor ever since Indianapolis reportedly gave him the ability to seek a trade Aug. 21. ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported last week the Dolphins made an offer to the Colts.

“I know they’re in the mix,” Rapoport said of Mike McDaniel’s club. “They are not alone, I think that is right. There is at least another team.”

Rapoport said he was not 100% sure who the other team was. Holder reported six teams inquired about Taylor’s availability and two (including the Dolphins) made offers.

Rapoport also said a trade for Taylor would include a new deal. Taylor is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. Rapoport believes it will be in the neighborhood of $12 million per season or as he put it, “a real running back salary.”