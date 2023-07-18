Jack Jones isn’t scheduled to be back in court until Aug. 18 for a probable cause hearing, but that didn’t stop the 25-year-old from tweeting about his arrest Tuesday.

The New England Patriots cornerback was arrested on June 16 after TSA agents at Logan Airport found two firearms in his luggage. Jones was arraigned days later and fans couldn’t help but bring up Jones’ tweet about Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant in order to call him a hypocrite for his arrest.

Morant flashed a gun on Instagram Live on two separate occasions, and the NBA stepped in on the same day of Jones’ arrest and suspended the Grizzlies star for 25 games this season.

Jones pled not guilty and posted $30,000 bail on June 20, and his lawyer slammed the media for allegedly portraying the Patriots corner as part of a “thug” narrative — something that also clouded Morant during his gun fiasco. The second-year defensive back also seemed tired of being connected with Morant.

Story continues below advertisement

“Y’all twitters birds. I’ll never argue wit nerds,” Jones tweeted. “Me and ja not the same.”

Y’all twitters birds. I’ll never argue wit nerds.. me and ja not the same.. — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) July 18, 2023

The tweet seemingly came unprompted, but Jones likely wanted to rehabilitate his reputation that was tarnished by his arrest.

Matthew Judon came into Jones’ defense following his teammate’s arrest, and New England hasn’t levied any punishment for Jones, which his lawyer was “grateful” for.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots reportedly were “livid” about the situation. New England reports for training camp next week, and Jones likely will be in attendance barring any legal setbacks.