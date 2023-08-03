Patriots Rumors: New England Works Out USFL Running Back

After talking shop with a handful of big-name running backs, the Patriots reportedly are hosting a player at the position with virtually no notoriety.

New England will work out CJ Marable on Thursday, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston. Marable, whose only NFL experience to date is a three-month 2021 preseason stint with the Chicago Bears, currently is rostered by the Birmingham Stallions of the United States Football League.

Marable went undrafted two years ago after starting his collegiate career with a single Presbyterian season followed by three campaigns at Coastal Carolina. The 5-foot-10, 194-pound back played in 36 games for the Chanticleers, rushing for a combined 2,691 yards with 29 touchdowns on 491 attempts. Marable also was a factor in Coastal Carolina’s passing game, catching 84 passes for 703 yards with 12 touchdowns across three seasons.

The 26-year-old was a 28th-round pick by Birmingham in the 2022 USFL Draft. Over parts of two seasons with the Stallions, Marable ran for 925 yards with eight touchdowns on 220 attempts while catching 48 passes for 396 yards with two scores.

Marable’s reported workout in Foxboro, Mass. comes after the Patriots worked out veterans Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson Jr. New England also hosted Ezekiel Elliott for a free-agent visit and remain linked to Dalvin Cook in rumors.