The Boston Red Sox had a busy day of roster moves on Monday ahead of a three-game series with the Houston Astros.

The headlining transaction came with the promotion of one of the organization’s most electrifying prospects in Ceddanne Rafaela.

Boston also recalled infielder David Hamilton to fill in for Pablo Reyes, who heads to the injured list with left elbow inflammation. Hamilton previously played in 13 games with the Red Sox earlier this season and returns to the big leagues to provide middle infield help.

The speedster tallied 49 stolen bases in Triple-A Worcester, scored from second base on a ball in the infield and came to the organization from the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the Hunter Renfroe trade.

Reyes was a sparkplug for Boston throughout the summer, hitting .303 with a .748 OPS in 51 games this season.

Boston also added pitching depth, calling up right-hander Kyle Barraclough from Triple-A and optioning lefty Chris Murphy, who tossed four innings in Sunday’s 7-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After all of the moves, the Red Sox return to Fenway Park against the Astros with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.