After serving as the hero in Sunday’s series finale against the New York Yankees, Justin Turner will get the night off when the Boston Red Sox open their four-game series against the Houston Astros on Monday.
The Astros lead the Red Sox in the American League Wild Card race by 3 1/2 games.
Triston Casas will return to the lineup after missing the last two games due to a dental procedure. Casas will replace Turner at first base and bat fourth.
Jarren Duran also will not start after suffering a toe injury Sunday. The Red Sox outfield will feature Masataka Yoshida, Adam Duvall and Alex Verdugo, from left to right.
Left-hander James Paxton will return to the mound for Boston. Paxton is coming off a six-inning performance in which he limited to the Washington Nationals to two runs on five hits last week.
The Astros will counter with right-hander Christian Javier.
First pitch from Minute Maid Park is set for 8:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.
Check out the lineups for both teams here.
BOSTON RED SOX (66-58)
Alex Verdugo, RF
Rafael Devers, 3B
Masataka Yoshida, LF
Triston Casas, 1B
Adam Duvall, CF
Trevor Story, DH
Pablo Reyes, SS
Reese McGuire, C
Luis Urias, 2B
James Paxton, LHP (7-3, 3.34 ERA)
HOUSTON ASTROS (70-55)
Jose Altuve, 2B
Alex Bregman, 3B
Kyle Tucker, RF
Yordan Alvarez, DH
Chas McCormick, LF
Yainer Diaz, 1B
Jeremy Peña, SS
Jake Meyers, CF
Martin Maldonado, C
Christian Javier, RHP (8-2, 4.49 ERA)
Featured image via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images