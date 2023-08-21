After serving as the hero in Sunday’s series finale against the New York Yankees, Justin Turner will get the night off when the Boston Red Sox open their four-game series against the Houston Astros on Monday.

The Astros lead the Red Sox in the American League Wild Card race by 3 1/2 games.

Triston Casas will return to the lineup after missing the last two games due to a dental procedure. Casas will replace Turner at first base and bat fourth.

Jarren Duran also will not start after suffering a toe injury Sunday. The Red Sox outfield will feature Masataka Yoshida, Adam Duvall and Alex Verdugo, from left to right.

Left-hander James Paxton will return to the mound for Boston. Paxton is coming off a six-inning performance in which he limited to the Washington Nationals to two runs on five hits last week.

The Astros will counter with right-hander Christian Javier.

First pitch from Minute Maid Park is set for 8:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here.

BOSTON RED SOX (66-58)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Triston Casas, 1B

Adam Duvall, CF

Trevor Story, DH

Pablo Reyes, SS

Reese McGuire, C

Luis Urias, 2B

James Paxton, LHP (7-3, 3.34 ERA)

HOUSTON ASTROS (70-55)

Jose Altuve, 2B

Alex Bregman, 3B

Kyle Tucker, RF

Yordan Alvarez, DH

Chas McCormick, LF

Yainer Diaz, 1B

Jeremy Peña, SS

Jake Meyers, CF

Martin Maldonado, C

Christian Javier, RHP (8-2, 4.49 ERA)