Red Sox Vs. Royals Lineups: Boston Shuffles Lineup In Big Way

The Red Sox are shuffling things up.

Boston’s batting order will look a bit funky in its series finale against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night at Fenway Park, as a left-handed opposing starter and scuffling hitters influenced one of Alex Cora’s most creative lineups all season.

Pablo Reyes, who has a pair of three-hit games in the series, will replace Jarren Duran at the top of the order. Masataka Yoshida will get the night off after being involved in a bizarre play Wednesday, with Rafael Devers sliding into the two hole, Adam Duvall batting third in his return to the lineup and Triston Casas hitting cleanup. Trevor Story will serve as DH for the second straight night but will drop from third to fifth in the order.

Duran, who is in a 1-for-18 skid across his last five games, will drop down to the seven spot. Luis Urías and Reese McGuire will get consecutive starts at second base and catcher, respectively, but will both drop down one spot in the order. Alex Verdugo is the only player to keep their spot from Wednesday and will bat sixth.

First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here:

BOSTON RED SOX (59-55)

Pablo Reyes, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Trevor Story, DH

Alex Verdugo, RF

Jarren Duran, LF

Luis Urías, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

James Paxton, LHP (6-3, 3.60 ERA)

KANSAS CITY ROYALS (37-79)

Maikel Garcia, 3B

Bobby Witt Jr., SS

Michael Massey, 2B

Salvador Perez, 1B

MJ Melendez, RF

Freddy Fermin, C

Edward Olivares, DH

Samad Taylor, LF

Dairon Blanco, CF

Austin Cox, LHP (0-1, 3.58 ERA)