A new era at Gillette Stadium kicked off Friday evening.

The Patriots recently completed the construction and installation of a massive new video board that measures 22,200 square feet (370 feet by 60 feet). It’s the largest outdoor video board at a sporting venue in the United States, and will help inclose the previously open north end zone part of the stadium.

Ahead of Friday’s in-stadium practice, New England celebrated the completion of the board by turning it on for the “first time” (crews have tested privately throughout the summer) and playing a ceremonial video. And, well, let’s just say Patriots home games will look, sound and feel much differently this season.

Take a look:

NEW ENGLAND. pic.twitter.com/ytNrIBobOH — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) August 4, 2023

The new video board is part of a larger renovation project that also will produce a new, more prominent lighthouse, a glass-enclosed hospitality space and an updated fan entry plaza. When completed, the lighthouse will feature a public observation deck providing views of both the Boston and Providence, R.I., skylines.

The Patriots expect the entire project to be completed by their season opener.