A new era at Gillette Stadium kicked off Friday evening.
The Patriots recently completed the construction and installation of a massive new video board that measures 22,200 square feet (370 feet by 60 feet). It’s the largest outdoor video board at a sporting venue in the United States, and will help inclose the previously open north end zone part of the stadium.
Ahead of Friday’s in-stadium practice, New England celebrated the completion of the board by turning it on for the “first time” (crews have tested privately throughout the summer) and playing a ceremonial video. And, well, let’s just say Patriots home games will look, sound and feel much differently this season.
Take a look:
The new video board is part of a larger renovation project that also will produce a new, more prominent lighthouse, a glass-enclosed hospitality space and an updated fan entry plaza. When completed, the lighthouse will feature a public observation deck providing views of both the Boston and Providence, R.I., skylines.
The Patriots expect the entire project to be completed by their season opener.
Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images