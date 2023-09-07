Asante Samuel isn’t the biggest fan of Bill Belichick, evident by him never missing an opportunity to rip the New England Patriots head coach.

But Samuel, a former NFL cornerback who played five seasons in Foxboro (2003-07), crossed the line with his social media antics Thursday, one day after Page Six reported Belichick broke up with longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday.

“Linda Holiday hit me up… let’s talk,” Samuel posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, along with three fire emojis.

Samuel took aim at Belichick various times in recent years, even saying on multiple occasions that Tom Brady — not Belichick — was most responsible for New England’s six Super Bowl titles.

The four-time Pro Bowler, who last played in 2013, explained to TMZ last month he had no “beef” with Belichick. But poking fun at the man’s personal business — like he did with Thursday’s explosive tweet — suggests otherwise.

All told, Page Six reported Wednesday night that Belichick, 71, and Holliday, 60, have been involved in a “drawn-out, back-and-forth breakup for nearly a year.” The two had been dating since 2007.

Samuel, 42, spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after leaving New England as a free agent. He won two Super Bowl titles with the Patriots.

It’s unclear where exactly things went off the tracks between Samuel and Belichick, but trying to land your old boss’ longtime flame out of spite? That’s next-level trolling.