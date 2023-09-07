Best Comeback: Corey Kluber Preps For Rehab Start This Week

While it’s still unknow whether or not we will see Corey Kluber return to the Boston Red Sox bullpen by the end of this season, the right-hander is scheduled to make a rehab outing later this week.

Kluber’s injury has been one of the many shakeups faced by the Red Sox pitching rotation.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner went 3-6 this season with a 7.04 ERA over nine starts before heading to the injured list with right shoulder inflammation in June.

