Best Comeback: Corey Kluber Preps For Rehab Start This Week

While it’s still unknow whether or not we will see Corey Kluber return to the Boston Red Sox bullpen by the end of this season, the right-hander is scheduled to make a rehab outing later this week.

Kluber’s injury has been one of the many shakeups faced by the Red Sox pitching rotation.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner went 3-6 this season with a 7.04 ERA over nine starts before heading to the injured list with right shoulder inflammation in June.

About the Author

Sofia Abate

Digital Video Producer

Boston transplant from North Jersey and recent graduate of American University in Washington, D.C. You can find Sofia cheering on the Bruins and Red Sox, much to her family’s disappointment.

Featured image via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images