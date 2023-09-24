FOXBORO, Mass. — Sunday morning offered our first look at a Patriots coach since spring practices.

Safeties coach Brian Belichick traveled with the team to New York for its Week 2 game against the Jets. Belichick, who reportedly suffered a “significant” knee injury during the spring, was walking on the MetLife Stadium field with the help of crutches.

Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick is here at MetLife Stadium — with crutches. We haven't seen him since he underwent knee surgery during the summer pic.twitter.com/AUT89rjCuk — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) September 24, 2023

And here’s a photo of him entering the facility:

Safeties coach Brian Belichick, who is recovering from a serious knee injury, is here on the trip to MetLife Stadium. pic.twitter.com/IuDn92woiw — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 24, 2023

Belichick participated in meetings and other season preparations during training camp but couldn’t provide on-field coaching. It’s unclear when he’ll be able to return to full coaching duties, but he appears to have made solid progress over the last month-plus.

With Belichick sidelined, New England has filled the void by switching up responsibilities for some of its defensive coaches.

V’Angelo Bentley, a former Patriots player now with the team via the NFL Coaching Fellowship, has been helping out with cornerbacks. Mike Pellegrino, the primary cornerbacks coach, appears to have taken on a larger role that encompasses the entire secondary. Brian’s brother, Steve, also was working with safeties during the summer in addition to filling his duties as linebackers coach.

Belichick’s return could force another reconfiguration, but we’ll just have to wait and see. And, judging by the way he was walking Sunday morning, Belichick still has a long way to go before he’s back to full coaching speed.