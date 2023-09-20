The Chicago Bears haven’t won a football game since Oct. 24, 2022, when they defeated the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

In the 11 months since that game, things have gone off the rails, with Wednesday representing what can only be described as a low point.

In the span of eight hours, the Bears placed starting left tackle Braxton Jones on injured reserve with a neck injury that could end his season, had starting quarterback Justin Fields use the word “coaching” as part of an answer regarding what has gone wrong on the field, accepted the resignation of defensive coordinator Alan Williams and watched Fields walk back his statement by holding an impromptu presser in the locker room.

You got all that?

We’re going to focus on the Fields situation here, because that’s the only one that could be given any semblance of an explanation.

Fields took to the microphone Wednesday for his weekly press conference and was asked about his play. He gave a few answers before a follow up question hinted at him possibly thinking to much.

Why?

“You know, could be coaching, I think,” Fields responded. “At the end of the day, they are doing their job when they are giving me what to look at, but at the end of the day, I can’t be thinking about that when the game comes. I prepare myself throughout the week and then when the game comes, it’s time to play free at that point. Thinking less and playing more.”

You can watch the full video of his first press conference here.

The answer was completely inflammatory, and his explanation did a solid job of reminding folks that his level of play ultimately is his responsibility. That didn’t stop the quote from spreading, however, which influenced another Fields presser — this time with a bit more fire.

“I’m not blaming anything on the coaches,” Fields said in front of his locker, claiming the media was trying to split the Bears up as a team. “I’m never going to blame anything on the coaches. I’m never going to blame anything on my teammates. I take — whatever happens in the game, I will take all the blame. … I just want to clear that up. I need to play better, that’s it. Point blank.”

You can watch Fields’ second explanation here.

The good news for Bears fans? Wait, what’s that? There’s only bad news? Oh. Chicago will travel to Kansas City to take on the defending-world champion Chiefs in Week 3.