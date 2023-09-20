College Foes Turn PWHL Teammates After Being Drafted By Boston

Whenever the Ohio State women’s hockey team got ready to face Minnesota, Tatum Skaggs knew Emily Brown’s name would be brought up.

Skaggs, a former Buckeyes forward, heard all about the defensive prowess of Brown from her coach Nadine Muzerall as Ohio State tried to find a way to exploit her.

Skaggs and Brown went head-to-head for their respective schools throughout their four-year collegiate careers, but the college foes don’t have to worry about facing one another anymore.

They both were selected in the inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League draft by Boston on Monday — Brown went in the eighth round with Skaggs getting picked in the 14th round — getting to join forces on a team that already features Hilary Knight and Megan Keller.

Story continues below advertisement

And when the team convenes for training camp in November, Skaggs certainly won’t need an introduction to Brown.

“Every time we played each other in college, we were a big video and pre-scout team. So our coach in college actually coached Emily, too,” Skaggs said Wednesday. “So, we got the privilege of hearing all about Emily Brown because she’s such a shutdown (defender). You knew when Brownie was on the ice and you were going against her, you probably have to dump and chase. You probably not getting around her wide or trying to go through her. We always had pre-scout on Emily to try to get around her somehow.”

It certainly wasn’t an easy task when Skaggs and Brown met on the ice. They played their part in a fierce conference rivalry with Ohio State owning a 12-8 recover over Minnesota during Skaggs and Brown’s college playing days.

“I feel like anytime Minnesota takes on Ohio State it’s always a battle and always some memories made, either good or not so memorable,” Brown said. “… It’s always a battle. A lot of respect. And I’m happy that Tatum and I will be on the same side of the bench and on the same team and get to team up for this next year.”

Story continues below advertisement

That feeling is mutual for Skaggs, who knows all too what PWHL opponents are in store for when they have to go up against Brown and Boston’s defense.

“I am praising the Lord that we are on the same bench now because of the difficulties it is to play against her,” Skaggs said. “And I’m finally happy that I won’t be doing that anymore and she gets to shut down our defense.”