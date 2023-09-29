The Cowboys’ final Week 4 injury report yielded some good news for the New England Patriots.

Dallas ruled out starting left tackle Tyron Smith, who is dealing with a knee injury. Smith, an eight-time Pro Bowler, was cleared to play last week but ultimately didn’t see any snaps.

Additionally, the Cowboys listed three players as “questionable”: stud guard Zack Martin, Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz and tight end Peyton Hendershot, who’s a new addition to the injury report with an ankle injury.

Martin and Biadasz are dealing with ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively. Both played the first two weeks but were inactive for last Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Getting pressure on quarterback Dak Prescott will be a key for the Patriots as they look to score a big Week 4 upset this Sunday. So, too, will be slowing Dallas’ running game, which is led by Tony Pollard.

Obviously, both goals will be more easily achieved if the Cowboys are without three starting O-lineman. We’ll learn more about the statuses of Martin and Biadasz as Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff approaches.

