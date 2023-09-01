FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots rookies Christian Gonzalez and Keion White let their play do the talking. That’s become their calling card, according to Deatrich Wise.

New England’s veteran defensive lineman was asked Wednesday about Gonzalez and White, who were first- and second-round picks, respectively, in the 2023 NFL Draft. Wise praised both players while revealing a nickname for the rookie duo.”

“Keion and Gonzo, they’re doing tremendous work,” Wise said. “I call them the ‘quiet assassins’ because they don’t say much but their play is very loud.”

Gonzalez and White both appear primed for big roles with the Patriots. The former looks like a Day 1 starter at cornerback, whereas the latter was dominant at times in his first NFL training camp.

Wise also loves what he’s seen from third-round pick Marte Mapu, whose maturity and remarkable versatility led to eye-opening work in New England’s defense throughout the summer. But Mapu also has a different name inside the Patriots locker room.

“We call him ‘Tae’ — his name is ‘Tae’ on our team,” Wise said. “And Tae is doing a tremendous job. He’s a hard hitter, quick learner, and loves to ask questions.”

It’s rare for rookie defenders to play early and often in a Bill Belichick defense. But Gonzalez, White and Mapu might have worked their way into being immediate contributors.