Patriots fans weren’t the only ones in their feels Sunday night.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay revealed he also got “chills” when New England honored Brady during a halftime ceremony. Slay, who logged a pick-six in Philadelphia’s 25-20 win at Gillette Stadium, also enjoyed seeing the slew of former Patriots who showed up for Brady’s big day at Gillette Stadium.

“It was a huge win in Foxboro, man,” Slay said. “Tom Brady Day, came in there. I ain’t gonna lie, man, I got the chills, too, for him. Because watching him go out there, they did a little ceremony for him before the game. They had him ringing the bell. Hearing the crowd go crazy was, like, ‘Man, I got a great opportunity to play against this man so many times, and I got to witness him coming back home and watching this team, this organization, just show love.’

“I saw a lot of great Hall of Fame players out there. Darrelle Revis was out there. We got Malcolm Butler that was out there. … It was just crazy seeing all the stuff going around. It was just an amazing feeling for me, as well, I soaked it all in. Just like, ‘Hey, this is Tom Brady’s ceremony. Like, I get to be a part of this — and I get to ruin it.’ “

Slay also offered some praise for Mac Jones, who played well in the losing effort. The third-year quarterback passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns, marking the first 300-yard, three-TD game of his career.

“I gotta give a shoutout to Mac Jones,” Slay said. “He had a great game. We stopped him early, we got (two turnovers). … But he got his groove going. He was making great checks, making accurate throws. He missed some throws, but he was just making great plays. He made great plays on fourth down.”

The Patriots will look to rebound from their Week 1 loss when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday evening. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

As for Brady, he’ll be back in Foxboro no later than June 12, 2024, when he gets inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.