Aaron Rodgers didn’t like what he saw from the Jets this past Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Outside of New York’s lowly offensive performance against the New England Patriots, Rodgers was displeased with how his teammates handled the shortcomings. The injured quarterback condemned the Jets for pointing the finger at each other and urged the unit to “grow up” and show poise.

It was a strong message, no doubt. But head coach Robert Saleh had no problem with Rodgers calling out New York.

“He’s as much of a coach as he is a player, and he’s been around youth and he’s been around adversity, and he’s seen it all,” Saleh told reporters, per ESPN. “So for him to recognize that and talk through it, I think he’s not wrong in that when you have frustration, it’s easy to look for answers when sometimes the most important answer is inward.

“As it pertains to what he said, he’s not wrong. But at the same time, it’s just a bunch of young guys showing a little frustration, but they’ll be all right.”

Rodgers also harped on the Jets’ need to stick together amid the hardships, but that message might have been delivered too late. New York reportedly could be “ready to implode” as it deals with the underperforming Zach Wilson.

We probably shouldn’t expect a shift in momentum for the Jets in Week 4. Wilson and company will host the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.