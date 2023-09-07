We know very little about how the New England Patriots plan to honor Tom Brady on Sunday. We know they’ll hold a halftime ceremony during their home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but that’s basically it.

Well, we gained a new detail Thursday.

Kraft Group COO Jim Nolan talked about the upcoming festivities during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show. Nolan didn’t say much, but he did reveal something we didn’t previously know.

“What I can say… it is going to be a halftime ceremony, just so fans know it’ll be a halftime ceremony,” Nolan said. “But we would anticipate the fans seeing him somewhere on the field pre-game. That’s about all I have for you guys today.”

So, will Brady simply be hanging on the field during pregame warmups, or is there something more elaborate in store?

Could this tease be related to Ty Law’s recent reveal that a slew of Brady’s former teammates will be in town? Is there a chance of Brady doing his famous sideline run one last time?

That last option feels especially unlikely, but you never know.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer to get answers. The Patriots and Eagles are scheduled to kick off from Gillette Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.