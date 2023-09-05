Mac Jones and the offense as a whole struggled throughout the 2022 season for the New England Patriots.

Former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia took the reigns following the departure of Josh McDaniels. The unit failed to create a spark in a year where the Patriots failed to reach the playoffs. At times, the New England quarterback appeared frustrated with the state of the offense.

Jones enters his third year in 2023 while Patricia moved to the Philadelphia Eagles as a senior defensive assistant.

Despite the turmoil and shortcomings of the offense, Jones shared on Tuesday that his relationship is better than expected as the two stay in contact.

Story continues below advertisement

“Coach Patricia is a smart guy and I have a lot of respect for him,” Jones said on WEEI’s Jones and Mego on Tuesday. “Really enjoyed actually working with him. We put in a lot of hours together. Definitely shot him a text when he headed up there. I wish him nothing but the best. I really do respect him. I have a lot of good times with him, too.”

The timing of Jones’ thoughts comes before the Eagles travel to Foxboro to play the Patriots on Sunday. Patricia could be a valuable asset in game planning for Philadelphia. As a result, Jones is ready to compete.

“It’s a great challenge,” Jones explained. “As a competitor, you want to go out there and not think too much. Play fast and play my game. He’s a great coach. He’s coached in a lot of big games and stuff like that. They’ve got a great defense with a lot of great players.”

Whether Patricia will be on the Eagles’ sideline or upstairs in a booth is currently unknown. The Patriots quarterback did make a point that he will greet his former coach if they cross paths.

Story continues below advertisement

“If I see him, I’ll obviously talk with him and catch up,” Jones said.